Pavel Nedved makes a firm statement on Allegri’s future

Max Allegri’s future on the Juventus bench has been the subject of serious speculation for much of this season.

The gaffer has struggled to get the most out of his players and his team is seriously underperforming now.

He has quality players, but they are playing below expectations from football fans, making it hard for the team to win games.

Because of this, reports have claimed he would be sacked before this season ends.

Some have speculated that he would even lose his job before the second half of the season.

Juve remains confident in him and Nedved recently had to reiterate that he has the board’s backing despite speculation that they are working on making Antonio Conte his successor.

He said via Football Italia:

“Our position is always the same, what we always said, the club, players and everyone have full faith in coach Allegri. It’s normal when not getting the wins. Juve expects that names will emerge in the media, there will probably be more, but we remain firm on our position. We’ll give him the opportunity to do his work and do it well.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is having a tough time on the Juve bench, but the gaffer proved during his first spell at the club that he knows how to get results from the team.

His team has time to hit top form and catch up with the others above them and sacking him now could cause more problems for the team.