Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president.

The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions.

The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to return to the club because the Bianconeri gaffer didn’t impress him with how his team plays.

He seems to have been proven right now that Juve is struggling. Ideally, the club should plan for who manages the team next if they are forced to fire Allegri.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb says Nedved already has a candidate for the job.

It reveals the former attacker wants the Bianconeri to bring Antonio Conte back.

The Italian gaffer now manages Tottenham, but his contract there ends in 2023.

Juve could convince him to join them instead of renewing his contract in London, but that is just a dream for now.

Juve FC Says

Conte started our last dominance of Italian football, and the former Inter boss remains one of the best managers in the world.

Bringing him back would make sense, but convincing him to return to the club will be tough.