Benfica manager Bruno Lage tells off Juventus and all other suitors interested in his defender Antonio Silva.

The Bianconeri, who are desperate to sign a new centre-back in January following Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury, have identified the 21-year-old Portuguese as one of their primary targets. The Italian giants are also relying on their excellent relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes who can help them reach the finish line.

Moreover, Silva is apparently open to leaving the nest. The young defender used to be a regular starter during Roger Schmidt’s time at the club, making his big breakthrough as a mere teenager. However, the situation drastically changed when Lage took over in September. The new manager has been mostly relying on Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo as his main options at the heart of the backline, leaving the Portugal international on the bench.

Nevertheless, the 48-year-old tactician insists that Silva isn’t for sale, but if any top club wishes to negotiate a deal, they will have to show up with a lucrative offer.

“Antonio Silva wants Juventus? For us it is absolutely not a problem, for two reasons: first, no one has spoken to me about this subject; secondly, I see a player completely focused on Benfica,” said the manager in his press conference (via IlBianconero).

“I would also like to take this opportunity to talk a little about this situation, because, from what I see, it would be a loan situation. I look at the three defenders in the same way. I give the example of the three defenders, and how I see our team… Nico [Otamendi] has a market, Tomás Araújo certainly has a market, and António [Silva] also has a market.”

“At the end of the season, those who don’t have a contract will be free to decide their future, while those who do have a contract have release clauses. So there is one thing that is certain, those who want Benfica players must come with money and, in recent years, those who have come have shown up with full wallets,” added Lage.

“This has always been the case and it will happen in the future, for sure, with António [Silva] or Tomás [Araújo]. So the big clubs, with enormous financial power, will come here, convince the player, pay the clause and the player can leave.”