Pecchia pinpoints positions that Moise Kean can play as he returns to Juventus

Moise Kean is set to return to Juventus, two seasons after the Bianconeri sold him to Everton.

He was one of the last players that Massimiliano Allegri promoted from the club’s youth team to his first team squad and was making good progress.

However, he wasn’t in the plans of Maurizio Sarri and the Bianconeri cashed in on him.

His time at Everton hasn’t been successful and he only enjoyed his football when he moved on loan to PSG last season.

He has been out of favour at Everton in this new season and Juventus has moved to sign him after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

He plays primarily as a striker, but one of his former managers, Fabio Pecchia, spoke about his attributes recently and claimed that he can also play on the wings.

Pecchia says he is naturally a striker, but he can fill in on the wings and that it is not like putting Romelu Lukaku out on the wing.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Moise is certainly a first striker, but he has the resilience to play as a winger. He’s not a winger, but it’s not like putting Lukaku in the wing. He can do it too. Allegri knows him and knows how to use him, too. in relation to how it integrates with others “.