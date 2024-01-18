In his column on Sportitalia, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla delves into the most interesting stories and rumors in the Juventus orbit.

The Bianconeri were linked with a move for Jordan Henderson who’s looking to leave Al-Ettifaq just six months after he arrived in the Middle East.

As Pedulla explains, the Bianconeri wouldn’t have minded signing the former Liverpool captain, but only on a short-term deal that expires at the end of the season.

But if Ajax are willing to offer an 18-month loan, then Juventus won’t put up a fight.

The club’s management as well as Max Allegri are willing to keep the midfield department intact until the end of the season before opening up the war chest in the summer.

The journalist insists that the Old Lady’s primary target target in June is Teun Koopmeiners who’s valued at around 45 million euros.

Juventus have identified the Atalanta star as the right profile for the role, as they believe he can instantly offer a leap in quality.

On the other hand, fellow Atalanta midfielder Ederson isn’t on the Bianconeri’s radar, while Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic is a young profile that Juve likes, but is not exactly a priority for the management at the moment, explains Pedulla.

As for Moise Kean, the Turin-based giants prefer to send him on loan for the next five months. While Monza have been vigorous in their attempts to land the 23-year-old, Atletico Madrid have been lurking in the background since Saturday.

So it remains to be seen if the striker will remain at the club beyond deadline day or spend the rest of the campaign elsewhere.