As we all know, Juventus will have to make some sacrifices in the summer transfer market to balance the books, and this could include selling Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Chelsea youth product initially signed for the Bianconeri in 2020. After two years with the Primavera, he earned back-to-back promotions to Juventus Next Gen and then the first team.

Last season, he cemented himself as one of the most exciting talents amongst Max Allegri’s ranks.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24), Juventus would consider selling Iling-Junior if they were to receive an offer in the region of 25 million euros.

The 19-year-old signed a contract extension earlier this season. His current deal runs until 2025.

Last season he made 18 appearances for the senior squad across all competitions, contributing with a goal and two assists.

Juve FC say

As an Englishman, you can always expect the young man to make an inevitable return to the Premier League at some point during his playing career.

Nevertheless, Juventus must resist the temptation to sell their best young jewels, despite their current financial struggles.

If given a proper chance, Iling-Junior would develop into a brilliant winger, leaving Juventus with major regrets for allowing this one to slip through their fingers.