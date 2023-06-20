Pedullà claims Juventus have reached a total agreement with Milikovic-Savic

After years of inquiring about the player, this might finally be the summer that witnesses the arrival of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus.

At this point, this story is no longer mere whisperers or unfounded rumors. Obviously, the club’s attempts to sign the coveted midfielder are concrete and genuine.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have reached a total agreement with the 28-year-old on personal terms.

The source claims that the Serbian is even willing to give up a year in the Champions League in favor of a transfer to Turin.

The Lazio midfielder’s current contract expires in 2024 and he has no intention to renew it, leaving his club in a tight spot.

So while Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito was previously asking for enormous figures to release his most prized asset, he no longer has the same leverage in the negotiations.

Therefore, Lazio are currently asking for 40 million euros to part ways with Milinkovic-Savic, while Juventus feel 30 million would be sufficient.

The Serbian international has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in Serie A, if not the very best. He often ends up registering double figures in terms of goals and assists across all competitions.

But while the deal seems to be in progress, Juventus will be hoping to reach a happy conclusion when they sit at the same table with the stubborn Lotito.