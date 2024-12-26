Juventus have reportedly inspected the situation involving Paris Saint-Germain and Randal Kolo Muani as they look to enhance their attacking ranks in January.

Even though Arkadiusz Milik should be back next month, the Bianconeri could add a new striker to their ranks, as the Pole might need additional time to regain his full match fitness after six months on the treatment table, while Dusan Vlahovic risk getting burned out.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. are examining their options, and this includes Kolo Muani who lost the favor of his PSG coach Luis Enrique.

The Ligue 1 champions splashed around 95 million euros to secure the services of the versatile attacker from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. But if his previous campaign was underwhelming, this one took a turn to the worse, with the Spanish manager now deciding to drop the 27-year-old from his squad.

Therefore, Juventus inquired about the possibility of poaching the France international on loan until the end of the season, as they obviously cannot afford to sign him permanent basis at his stage.

But as Pedulla explains, the Old Lady is facing stern competition, with a plethora of Premier League clubs tracking the 2022 World Cup finalist. This includes Manchester United who appears heading towards a divorce with Marcus Rashford, while Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain, with Juventus emerging as one of the Dutchman’s main suitors.

But aside from Kolo Muani and Zirkzee, the Bianconeri are also following Giacomo Raspadori with great interest, but so are Roma who would like to lure the Italy international to the Capital. Nevertheless, Juve might have the advantage as they could offer Nicolo Fagioli in exchange, which would please Antonio Conte and Giovanni Manna.

It remains to be seen how Juve’s search for a new striker will unfold in the coming days and weeks.