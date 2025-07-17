Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Turin this summer, and a nearby switch to Milan could be on the cards.

The Serbian is now considered a major conundrum to the Bianconeri for several reasons. The 25-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and is set to earn a net salary of €12 million in his final contractural year, even though his performances over the past few campaigns have done little to justify these hefty figures.

Juventus eager to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus are trying to move on, and have already acquired the services of Jonathan David on a free transfer by offloading Vlahovic remains instrumental to unblock the rest of their market and make way for the arrival of a new centre-forward (or at least the confirmation of Randal Kolo Muani).

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The former Fiorentina star has been linked with several clubs in Italy and England. But interestingly, many consider Milan his most plausible destination, especially in the presence of his former manager, Max Allegri.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla believes that Vlahovic to Milan is far from impossible, especially if all parties are willing to make the necessary steps, especially the striker and his entourage who seemingly hold all the cards.

How Vlahovic to Milan can be done

The transfer market expert explains how the deal would be achievable if the player agrees to rescind his contract with Juventus after collecting severance pay. The Serbian would then sign for Milan as a free agent, but will have to accept a lower salary.

“Can the deal really happen? With a bit of common sense, yes,” insists Pedulla.

“Perhaps by giving up part of his hefty salary, accepting a €4-5 million severance pay and letting Milan take on a new deal worth €6-7 million per season. The best way to say: ‘We used to love each other, now we don’t, so let’s separate and bury the resentment.’

“The ball is in Vlahovic’s court; it’s primarily up to him, with the hope that, for everyone’s sake, he doesn’t send it into the stands,” concluded the journalist.