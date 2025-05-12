Juventus are reportedly ahead of the queue in the race to sign coveted Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old spent four largely successful years at the Stadio Maradona, but his relationship with the hierarchy, particularly club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, deteriorated last season, which prompted a summer exit.

The Nigerian was hoping to join a top European club like PSG or Chelsea, but a deal never materialised, so he eventually accepted a transfer to Galatasaray to avoid spending the season on the sidelines.

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli for good

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli for good in the summer, and Juventus have now emerged as a potential destination.

In fact, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reveals that the Lagos native has given the priority to the Bianconeri, as he would like to reunite with Cristiano Giuntoli, whom he considers his ‘football godfather’. Hence, he’s reportedly willing to wait for the Old Lady’s offer.

The transfer market expert mentions the striker’s €75 million release clause, but insists that it can only be triggered by clubs outside of Italy.

Osimhen willing to wait for Juventus

Nevertheless, the player’s will remains an instrumental factor. So while Napoli would like to sell him to a Saudi Pro League suitor (namely Al-Ahli), this track doesn’t truly entice Osimhen who wants to play at the highest levels.

Moreover, the player’s contract will expire in 2026, which puts Napoli in a tough spot. The Serie A leaders have the option to extend the contract for another year, but this would raise the bomber’s salary to a whopping €15 million, making him the highest-paid player in the Italian top flight.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to pounce on the opportunity and try to sign their long-term target, regardless of whether they reach the Champions League or not.

Nevertheless, Pedulla warns that the negotiations could be long and exhausting, so patience is required.