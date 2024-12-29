Juventus already have a plethora of defenders on their January shortlist, but Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen could represent inviting opportunities.

The Bianconeri are aiming to sign one or two defenders next month to amend the absence of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who are likely to miss the rest of the campaign with ACL injuries.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juve could even be gunning for THREE new additions if Danilo ends up leaving in the middle of the campaign. The club captain is reportedly wanted at Napoli, as he’s a profile appreciated by their head coach Antonio Conte and sporting director Giovanni Manna who recently left Juventus himself.

The transfer market guru confirms some of the names that have been linked with the club in recent weeks, the likes of Antonio Silva, Fikayo Tomori and David Hancko. This trio has recently emerged as the Old Lady’s primary objectives, but they all remain complicated deals for various reasons.

Therefore, Juventus are still keeping their eyes open, looking to pounce on alternative opportunities that could arise on the market. Hence, Pedulla reveals that Barcelona’s dire financial situation could force them to offload some of their players in January, even if on loan.

The Blaugrana have been struggling to balance their books in the post-Covid era, with LaLiga’s stern FFP relegations forcing them to take drastic measures, otherwise, they risk being forced to omit some of their players from the squad list, including their big summer signing Dani Olmo.

Therefore, the Catalan giants will have to make some swift sacrifices, and this could include Araujo and Christensen.

Both defenders had their injury issues in the first half of the season, so Hansi Flick has been relying on alternative options at the back, which could render the 25-year-old Uruguayan and 28-year-old Dane dispensable.