Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla believes Napoli could find themselves in a tough spot next summer, as they might not be able to stop Victor Osimhen from joining Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s interest in the Nigerian star is no longer a hidden secret. The club is planning a major attacking overhaul, as Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Randal Kolo Muani could all be leaving at the end of the season.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Osimhen as his dream target. After all, it was the 53-year-old who first brought the striker to Italy during his Napoli tenure.

Juventus determined to sign Victor Osimhen

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Galatasaray who would love to keep him beyond the current campaign, but will certainly struggle to afford his transfer fee as well as hefty wages.

Even Premier League clubs might be repelled by the high cost of the operation as their finances must now adhere to the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Hence, Juventus could pounce on the opportunity to strike a deal with the Nigeria international, as the latter is also keen to make the move to Turin, reveals Pedula.

“Juventus have chosen Victor Osimhen, and the feeling is absolutely reciprocated (this last aspect can ultimately be completely decisive). Osimhen has been linked to Juve since September,” wrote the Italian journalist in his Sportitalia column via JuventusNews24.

Napoli could be forced to do business with Juventus

Pedulla reveals that Napoli might be forced to sell the player to Juventus to avoid major financial losses.

“Of course, there is a clause of €75 million that is valid abroad and not in Italy. But if Osi has chosen, his desire must be taken into strong consideration in any negotiation. Also because – here is the other possible key – the famous renewal option until 2027 includes an enormous salary for Victor of 15 million net, very unlikely to happen.

“If Victor says no to the others because he wants only one destination, the choice is very simple: satisfy him or risk his devaluation until his contract expires.”

Previous reports claimed Juventus have already made an opening bid in the region of €85 million, but it was rejected by Napoli.

Hence, this is shaping up to be a long and exhausting summer transfer saga.