Juventus are reportedly keen to close a deals for David Hancko by the end of the January transfer session.

The Bianconeri have been left with a depleted backline after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending injuries. Moreover, Danilo has been omitted from the club’s inglorious Italian Super Cup participation, as he appears to be heading out of Continassa this month, with Napoli in prime position to land him.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has reiterated the club’s intention to strengthen the backline in January. But while a new addition will certainly arrive, a section of fans and pundits feel that one wouldn’t be sufficient, urging the club to sign at least two new profiles.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are indeed planning to secure the signatures of two defenders, but one of them might not arrive this month.

As the Italian journalist explains, the Bianconeri are keen to lure in Hancko with the blessing of Thiago Motta who considers him a suitable profile for his tactical plans. The 27-year-old is a centre-back by trade, but can also feature at left-back when required.

However, Feyenoord do not wish to deprive themselves of the the Slovakian’s services in the middle of the campaign, so bringing in the €30M rated player to Turin could be a tall order for the Old Lady.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could be looking to close the deal with the Dutch giants this month and add Hancko to their ranks in the summer, potentially just before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.