Juventus could reportedly resort to Barcelona defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen in their quest to sign a new defender.

The Bianconeri are looking to bring in at least one defensive reinforcement in January following the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, and the club is already being linked with a plethora of potential candidates for the role.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla sheds some light on the situation, beginning with Antonio Silva who might be Juve’s primary objective. Cristiano Giuntoli is working with the 21-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes, but Benfica are refusing to give up on their prized asset easily.

The source adds that the Serie A giants are determined to sway David Hancko, but Feyenoord don’t want to sell him in the middle of the season, so a summer switch would be more plausible. Pedulla also reveals that Juventus have yet to hold direct talks with Milan over Fikayo Tomori who would cost at least 25 million euros.

Nevertheless, the journalist reveals two new names on the list, and both of them ply their trade at Barcelona.

25-year-old Araujo has established himself as a stalwart at Camp Nou in previous years, but it remains to be seen if he’ll manage to regain his starting role following a long injury hiatus. The Uruguayan has only recently returned from a hamstring problem, but has yet to make an appearance in LaLiga this season.

Similar to Araujo, Christensen’s campaign has been plagued by physical issues, with an Achilles tendon injury ruling him out of action since August. The Blaugrana have decided to drop the 28-year-old off the list to make room for Dani Olmo, so the former Chelsea man could be on the move in January.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be interested in making a concrete move for either Barcelona man.