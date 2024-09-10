Juventus are reportedly looking to replicate the Juan Cabal operation by targetting yet another Hellas Verona fullback in the shape of Jackson Tchatchoua.

The Bianconeri signed the Colombian left-back last summer, snatching his services following a tag-of-war with Inter. The 23-year-old has immediately cemented himself as a regular starter, especially with Andrea Cambiaso moved to the right flank.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus have set their sights on Cabal’s former teammate Tchatchoua.

The Cameronian launched his career in Belgium, representing the likes of Leuven and Charleroi before joining Verona in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old made a decent impression last season, and now appears to be taking his game up a notch. He has thus contributed with a goal in three Serie A starts.

As Pedulla reveals, Everton and Rennes tried to lure the Cameroon international in the final days of the summer transfer session but to no avail.

In recent days, Tchatchoua has landed on the shortlist of Napoli who have identified him as a potential reinforcement in the future.

Moreover, the Italian journalist believes Juventus are also in the running for the young right-back.

Pedulla insists the Bianconeri could even make their move as early as January, especially if Thiago Motta continues to rely on Federico Gatti as a centre-back, which leaves room for a new arrival on the right side.

Verona reportedly value the fullback at 15 million euros. They will be hoping he continues to deliver the goods, which could drive his price up. His contract runs until June 2027.