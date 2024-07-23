Juventus have finally launched direct talks with Nice over the transfer of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri have identified the 24-year-old as their main target to partner Gleison Bremer at the back after missing out on Riccardo Calafiori who will instead join Arsenal

The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with the Frenchman over personal terms in previous weeks, but have been trying to set the stage for crunch talks with Nice.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the two clubs have finally begun their direct negotiations.

This new development suggests that the Old Lady is on the right track to sign the defender.

The Ligue 1 side had set their original asking price at 40 million euros, while Juventus have been trying to negotiate a package worth 35 million or less.

Pedulla also adds that the two sides could agree over a loan formula with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Juventus have already bought a Nice player this summer in the shape of Kephren Thuram, so it remains to be seen if Todibo will reunite with his compatriot in Turin.

The centre-back first rose onto the scene as a Toulouse youngster, but couldn’t leave his mark at Barcelona.

Hence, he made his return to his home country through Nice’s gates in 2021, and has now managed to re-establish himself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming defenders on the continent.