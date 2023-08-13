Well, it wouldn’t be a summer transfer campaign without occasional links between Juventus and Domenico Berardi.

In 2013, the Bianconeri signed the winger on a co-ownership deal following his breakthrough at Sassuolo.

Nevertheless, the Italian never truly donned the famous black-and-white stripes. He remained at the Mapei Stadium with the Neroverdi regaining his full ownership in 2015.

Since then, observers have been tipping the player to make the jump to a bigger club. However, he remained loyal to the Sassuolo cause.

So could the situation finally change this summer?

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Juventus could soon make an onslaught on Berardi.

As the transfer market expert explains, the Bianconeri are willing to offer 20 million euros for the services of the Euro 2020 winner in addition to a counterpart that can tempt Sassuolo.

All clues currently lead to Matias Soulé. The Argentine hasn’t been able to carve himself a regular spot at Max Allegri’s court.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants are open to parting ways with the 20-year-old and could use him as a bargaining chip to lure Berardi to Turin.

The journalist adds that the likes of Lazio and Napoli have been probing over the Sassuolo icon, but without making a concrete approach.

Juve FC say

While Berardi is undoubtedly a quality player, one must wonder where he’d fit in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system.

The Italian is a right winger who ideally fits in a three-man attack. Therefore, these links should be taken with a pinch of salt, at least until further confirmation.