Juventus are being urged to offload Dusan Vlahovic as rapidly as possible so they can seal the signatures of three important players before it’s too late.

The Serbian got the nod in the last Club World Cup group-stage contest against Manchester City. Although he managed to score a late goal that reduced the deficit, the 25-year-old failed to impress, like several of his teammates who produced abysmal showings in the 2-5 defeat.

The former Fiorentina bomber was at times clumsy with the ball, and squandered two inviting opportunities. He also irritated the Juventus fans by scolding Kenan Yildiz, who has been the club’s standout performer in the tournament thus far.

Vlahovic fails to make the most out of Man City opportunity

Therefore, Igor Tudor will almost certainly resort to Randal Kolo Muani once more in the Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

For his part, Alfredo Pedulla fears that Vlahovic has completely lost the plot. Hence, he tells Juventus to quickly deal with the situation, so they can focus on keeping Francisco Conceicao and Kolo Muani on permanent deals, and bring in Jonathan David as a direct replacement.

“I think that if they complete his team, I think he can do well. However, the negotiations must be quick,” said the Italian journalist during his appearance on Sportitalia.

“You have a €30-31 million release clause for Conceicao, and you have to renew Kolo Muani’s loan from PSG.”

Pedulla bashes Dusan Vlahovic

“I apologize, but Vlahovic is unpresentable. His latest display is a confirmation that he no longer has the head to stay at Juve… and your other striker is Milik, who hasn’t played since 95/96.

“You have to get Jonathan David: we’ve been talking about him for ages, but you have to get him because you are short up front and you need a striker right away, one who isn’t tied to PSG.”

Juventus are said to be leading the race for David, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to close the deal in the coming days.