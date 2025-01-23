Juventus reportedly have an agreement in hand for Renato Veiga, but it won’t stop them from pursuing Lloyd Kelly.

The Bianconeri are having an eventful January transfer session, mostly forced by their injury woes. The Serie A giants have already acquired Alberto Costa, a young right-back from Vitoria Guimaraes, in addition to Randal Kolo Muani who is still waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to resolve their bureaucratic issues so he can be registered on Juve’s books.

In recent hours, it has been revealed that Juventus have found an accord with Chelsea over the Veiga’s transfer. The 21-year-old defender will reportedly sign for the Old Lady on a dry loan until the end of the season. The Italians will pay 4.5 million euros, but the Blues will cover his entire salary in addition to agent fees.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla also confirms this operation is underway, expecting the two clubs to iron out the final details on Thursday.

And yet, the source doesn’t expect this deal to be the end of Cristiano Giuntoli’s business on the English shores. Pedulla believes Juventus still need to sign another defender. As he explains, the Bianconeri lost Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to injury, while Danilo is on his way out of the club.

This means that Thiago Motta needs three new defenders in January. While Costa and Veiga are already in their grasp, the Bianconeri are still looking to secure the services of Kelly who has been seeing limited playing time at Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s radar since last season when he was running on an expiring contract with Bournemouth. In the end, he remained in the Premier League, joining the Magpies on a free transfer, but he has yet to carve himself a starting role in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have recently revived their interest in the versatile English defender, and they’ll be hoping to lure him to Turin before the end of the January transfer session.