Pedullà: Juventus striker Vlahovic chooses Paris-Saint Germain switch

As we all know by now, Juventus are willing to entertain offers for Dusan Vlahovic throughout the summer transfer session.

The 23-year-old endured a rough 2022/23 campaign but still has several suitors on the market.

As we reported earlier this week, Paris-Saint Germain earmarked Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé in case the latter ends up leaving the French capital. It was Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà who first revealed the story.

According to the same journalist (via JuventusNews24), the Serbian is enticed by the proposal and is in favor of a switch to PSG.

The source claims that the two clubs have already opened a dialogue. However, the Bianconeri are still waiting for a concrete offer to take a stance.

The Serie A giants have set their price between 70 and 75 million euros for the striker’s services. The Old Lady won’t accept a loan offer, but is only open for a permanent transfer.

The report adds that Chelsea remain in the fray while Bayern Munich are leaning towards signing Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January 2022 on the back of a stellar stint at Fiorentina. Nonetheless, physical problems and other issues within the club hindered his performances in Turin.

The Serbian hasn’t been able to score goals consistently, cutting a frustrated figure on several occasions.