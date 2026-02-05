Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà believes Juventus committed a major blunder by failing to recruit Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Bianconeri had a quiet January transfer window that only came to life in the final few days before the closure. They snapped up Jeremie Boga from OGC Nice, who can act as a back-up for Kenan Yildiz, and brought in Bologna right-back Emil Holm, while sending Joao Mario in the opposite direction.

However, the Serie A giants failed to sign the centre-forward requested by Luciano Spalletti.

Pedullà thinks Juve should have bought Youssef En-Nesyri

Juventus were linked with a host of strikers, including the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Alexander Sorloth, Randal Kolo Muani, and even Mauro Icardi.

But in the end, Spalletti will have to rely on his current options, Jonathan David and Lois Openda, at least until Dusan Vlahovic returns from his injury ordeal.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

For his part, Pedullà feels Juventus squandered a major opportunity by missing out on En-Nesyri, whom he identified as the perfect profile for the role.

“Juventus’ transfer window hasn’t helped Spalletti,” argued the veteran journalist during his appearance on Sportitalia via JuventusNews24. “What a mistake with En-Nesyri.”

Why Juventus didn’t sign En-Nesyri

Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini travelled to Istanbul to close the deal for the Moroccan international.

The 44-year-old managed to find a swift agreement with Fenerbahce, who were happy to send the striker to Turin on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, En-Nesyri wasn’t satisfied with the formula, as he wanted guarantees beyond June. Sensing the player’s hesitation, the Bianconeri decided to walk out and pursue Kolo Muani, who was eager to rejoin the club.

Juventus even found an agreement with his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain, but Tottenham Hotspur refused to cut his loan stint short, so he ended up staying in North London.

As for En-Nesyri, he sealed a last-minute switch to Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Ittihad, replacing Karim Benzema, who signed for their rivals, Al-Hilal.