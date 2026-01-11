Juventus have reportedly been offered the services of Lorenzo Lucca, who hasn’t been finding much playing time at Napoli.

The 25-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s shortlist since his early days at Pisa. However, the Partenopei moved ahead of the competition last summer, striking a deal with Udinese worth €35 million in total.

The Italian international initially arrived as an understudy for Romelu Lukaku. But when the Belgian suffered a serious injury in August, Napoli were quick to add another centre-forward in Rasmus Hojlund.

Agent invites Juventus to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli

While Lucca was expected to compete with Hojlund for a starting loan while Lukaku was out, the Manchester United loanee swiftly won the duel, establishing himself as a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s lineup.

Therefore, with Lukaku’s return to action edging closer, Lucca will be reduced to a third choice, making him surplus to requirements.

In recent weeks, the giant centre-forward has been constantly linked with a January, with Juventus now emerging as a potential destination.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lucca’s agent, Beppe Riso, has offered him to the Bianconeri during a recent summit.

The idea was brought forward by the player’s representative while the two parties were discussing a potential move for Atalanta’s attacking midfielder, Daniel Maldini.

Do Juventus need a new striker in January?

While Pedullà believes there could be some important developments on this front from Monday onwards, other sources expect Juventus to delay their attacking plans until a later stage of January.

The Serbian has reportedly been making important leaps in his rehabilitation process, which could pave the way for a return to the pitch by mid-February.

In this case, Juventus would adjourn their striker search until the summer, while focusing on bolstering other departments in January.