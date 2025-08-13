Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla offers Juventus fans an ominous forecast regarding the situation involving the club and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker was the toast of the town when he first arrived from Fiorentina on an €80 million transfer in January 2022.

However, the 25-year-old’s performances have sharply regressed over the years, potentially due to recurring groin pain. The once-inspiring star is now a mere shadow of his former self, so the Bianconeri are desperate to get rid of him, especially due to his €12m net salary per year and his expiring contract.

Juve struggling to offload Vlahovic

Juventus have been searching the market for an ally on this front, but have yet to find a serious suitor who is willing to match his wages.

While a potential reunion with Max Allegri at Milan has been heavily reported in the Italian press, the deal never materialised. The Rossoneri have now resorted to Manchester United struggler Rasmus Hojlund, considering him a more suitable profile.

Getty Images

In the meantime, several reports in the Italian media, including one from Sportmediaset (via JuventusNews24), claim that Vlahovic has already expressed his desire to see out the remaining year of his contract with Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic wants Juventus stay?

This would undoubtedly be a major blow for the Serie A giants are keen to make room for Randal Kolo Muani in the squad. For his part, Pedulla went on to envision a ‘bloodbath’ in Turin.

“If Vlahovic were to stay at Juve, it would be a bloodbath,” said the transfer market expert via JuventusNews24.

“You’ve drawn the short stick. You want to bring back Kolo Muani, but then how can you send Vlahovic to the stands?

“Be careful not to be left holding the bag, because losing Vlahovic for free would cause enormous damage.”

Hence, it remains to be seen if Damien Comolli can find some sort of solution in the final weeks of the transfer window.