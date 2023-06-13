Pedullà projects possible release time for Napoli sporting director Giuntoli

Although the official opening of the transfer market is only a few days away, we still don’t know who will be the men to lead Juve’s Mercato campaign.

At the moment, Juventus Next Gen director Giovanni Manna is serving as the interim sporting director for the first team.

While offering the 34-year-old a permanent promotion is on the cards, the Bianconeri are still hoping to secure the services of a more experienced profile, mainly Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

However, the 51-year-old has been unable to negotiate his way out of the Southern Italian city. He has a contract that ties him to the Partenopei until 2024, which is blocking his passage to Turin.

But according to Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24), Giuntoli could finally succeed in rescinding his Napoli contract ahead of an expected switch to Juventus.

The Italian journalist projects a possible departure at the end of the month. At the moment, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is busy finding himself a new manager to replace to departing Luciano Spalletti.

After appointing a new coach, the club patron would resume talks with Giuntoli, which could lead to the termination of the director’s contract by the end of June.

In the meantime, Juventus can only monitor the developments from afar while Manna tends to the day-to-day operations.