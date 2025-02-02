While several reports claimed Juventus missed out on Kevin Danso as they couldn’t match Tottenham’s offer, Alfredo Pedulla reveals how the saga actually played out.

The Bianconeri had identified the Austrian as their last January signing after welcoming in Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga. A host of suitors believed the Serie A giants had an agreement in hand with Lens as well as the player’s entourage. However, the deal suddenly collapsed, with the 26-year-old heading to North London rather than Turin.

While most sources speculated that the Spurs outbid the Old Lady to win the favour of the French club, Pedulla talks about a different scenario.

The Italian journalist explains how the Bianconeri had booked a medical for the Austria international in a secret location, but the player didn’t pass the test, which is why the Old Lady pulled out from the operation, thus opening the path for Spurs to seal the deal.

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Pedulla recalls how a similar scenario had ensued in the summer when Danso was on the cusp of signing for Roma.

Hence, Juventus have now turned to an alternative option, rekindling their interest in Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly who’s happy to leave St. James Park six months following his arrival, as he couldn’t cement himself a starting berth at Eddie Howe’s court. The 26-year-old has only made 10 appearances in the Premier League thus far, mostly coming off the bench.

Recent reports claim that the Magpies have already given the player the green light to fly to Turin and finalise his Juventus transfer after reaching a full agreement with the Bianconeri.

Kelly is now expected to seal a deadline-day move on Monday, signing for the Serie A giants initially on loan but with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The package could cost the club circa 20 million euros.