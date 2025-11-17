New Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is hoping for three new signings in January, but one is considered non-negotiable.

The 66-year-old has thus far confirmed the 3-4-2-1 formation adopted by his predecessor, Igor Tudor, while making a few tweaks in the personnel.

Nevertheless, the former Roma and Napoli boss is expected to soon unleash his own system. He has already hinted that a switch to 4-3-3 could be on the cards.

Luciano Spalletti asks Juventus for a deep-lying playmaker

At this stage, what’s holding the manager back from pulling off a tactical overhaul is the current squad at his disposal, as he doesn’t feel it contains all the necessary components for his desired system.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to address this situation in January, by making a few additions to the team.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24), signing a new deep-lying playmaker is considered an absolute priority for the manager

After all, the Tuscan manager had always relied on a Regista to pull the strings in the middle of the park. During his time at Udinese and Roma, David Pizarro was repackaged in the role, while Marcelo Brozovic and Stanislav Lobotka occupied this delicate position when he was in charge of Inter Milan and Napoli respectively.

Juventus could make three signings in January

At the moment, Spalletti is forced to rely on Manuel Locatelli in this particular role, a player whom he had overlooked during his time with the Italian national team. Therefore, this is the one request that the tactician won’t be willing to compromise on.

In addition to the middle of the park, Juventus will also be on the lookout for a new right-back, especially since Joao Mario hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting role.

Moreover, a central defender could be needed, but this could largely depend on Gleison Bremer’s recovery path in the coming weeks.