Juventus will be forced to resort to the market once more after losing the services of Pierre Kalulu to injury.

Ahead of last night’s Champions League defeat to Benfica, the club’s Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli claimed that the Bianconeri were no longer interested in signing new players, having already acquired Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga.

Nevertheless, many speculated the 52-year-old was only bluffing while working in the shadows on one last operation. And if it hadn’t been decided already, Kalulu’s injury will certainly prompt the arrival of a newcomer. The Frenchman had to leave the pitch in agony on Wednesday after picking up a knock.

Earlier on Thursday, the club revealed that the 24-year-old had undergone medical tests which revealed a low-grade lesion in the right thigh. This will keep out of action for at least a couple of weeks.

So who will the Old Lady pursue on the market?

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus are unlikely to sign either Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly or West Ham United’s Jean-Clair Todibo. The Englishman is considered too expensive on loan, while the Hammers aren’t willing to let go of the Frenchman.

Therefore, the source believes Juve’s two main options both reside in Serie A.

The first is Udinese’s Thomas Kristensen. The 23-year-old Dane is a youth product of Aarhus who has been developing his game at Udinese since 2023. His contract with the Zebrette is valid until June 2028, while Transfermarkt estimates his value at 4.5 million euros.

The second option is Empoli youngster Saba Goglichidze who has been one of the best Serie A revelations this season. The Georgian joined the Tuscans this summer on a deal valid until June 2027, and his value is circa 8 million euros, but we can expect the Azzurri to request a higher figure.