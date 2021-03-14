ronaldo
Club News

Pele reacts as Ronaldo beats his official goal record

March 14, 2021 - 10:00 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele as the leading goalscorer in world football and has posted about it on Instagram.

He scored a hat-trick as Juve beat Cagliari 3-1 in Serie A this evening and that took his goal tally to 770 official career goals.

Pele scored 757 official goals in his career, but Ronaldo decided to add the 10 unofficial goals that he also scored for the Sao Paulo state team and Brazilian military team.

He didn’t celebrate his achievement until after the Cagliari game and he explained that he had wanted to surpass even the unofficial tally before speaking about his new record.

Ronaldo says he has so much admiration for the Brazilian legend, just like many football fans around the world.

He then thanked everyone who helped him in the journey towards the goals that he has scored in his career so far.

Several past and present footballers reacted to the post and Pele himself also made a comment. He said:

“Thanks for the affection, Cristiano. As you said, history will never be erased, but it is a pleasure to see you overcome my record of goals in official matches. Keep making me smile!”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

red card

“Ronaldo deserved a red card” former ref makes bold claim

March 14, 2021
ronaldo

Ronaldo refuses to do a post-match interview

March 14, 2021

Juventus put midweek woes behind them with convincing win

March 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.