Pellegrini discusses his Juventus evolution and thanks Allegri

April 10, 2022 - 12:45 pm

Luca Pellegrini is the latest Juventus youngster getting enough playing time under Max Allegri as the manager continues to prove his critics wrong.

They are always quick to point out that he hardly gives chances to young players to develop at the club.

However, Pellegrini is gradually becoming Juve’s first-choice left-back, and it is thanks to the Bianconeri manager.

He was on the field for 90 minutes as they earned a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Cagliari yesterday.

The left-back has now played 15 league matches this season and seems to be ahead of Alex Sandro on the pecking order in recent weeks.

Speaking after the win last night, he told JTV as quoted by Calciomercato: “I’m becoming a Juve player, something that perhaps at the beginning of the year we could have had some doubts, me first. I’m happy that the coach is giving me this chance.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini also deserves credit for taking his chance under Allegri because that is the reason it keeps coming.

Some players have had a few chances to impress, but after failing to take them, they never got another one.

He would hope Juve makes him their main left-back when Sandro eventually leaves the club.

Avatar

