Luca Pellegrini finds himself in a complicated situation at Juventus after Lazio decided against making his loan move permanent at the conclusion of the previous season. Despite this, Maurizio Sarri, the Juventus coach, still values the defender’s abilities. On the other hand, Lazio is not particularly enthusiastic about adding him to their squad unless certain conditions are met.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Juventus and Lazio’s hesitancy, Juventus has been open to offers from other clubs for Pellegrini’s signature. One such club that has shown interest is Nice, and they appear to be genuinely interested in acquiring the defender. However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Pellegrini himself is not keen on a move to France.

After facing difficulties during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Pellegrini is reportedly waiting for a potential return to Rome, where he wishes to join Lazio. He seems to be holding out hope for Juventus and Lazio to come to an agreement that would allow him to make the move back to the Biancocelesti.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini will be worried about leaving Serie A again after struggling at Frankfurt in the first half of the last campaign.

He is a player we certainly do not need, so we need to start planning for life without him and make it easy for Lazio to add him to their group, even if it means we would almost make no money.