Pellegrini-Lazio goes to the wire: Will the fullback return to Italy on deadline day?

Due to more important issues on the club’s agenda, this has been an underwhelming winter transfer session for Juventus, and deadline day will hardly deliver dramatic changes.

Nonetheless, there are some operations to track which concern the club, including Luca Pellegrini’s potential switch to Lazio.

Last summer, Juventus sent the fullback to Eintracht Frankfurt on a dry loan until the end of the season, but it seems that all parties are in favor of an early termination.

This transfer has been on the table for more than a month now, but it seems that the capital side is struggling in its attempts to make room for the 23-year-old.

But according to Calciomercato, Lazio are still hoping to unlock the transfer by offloading Mohamed Fares.

The Algerian has become a forgotten figure in the Eternal City, as he clearly isn’t a part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans. The source believes that the 26-year-old has suitors in the form of Torino and Turkish club Antalyaspor.

So if the Biancocelesti’s sporting director Igli Tare manages to sell Fares before the end of the day, he’ll be able to pursue a direct replacement, and Pellegrini remains on top of the shortlist.

But is there enough time for the domino effect to materialize? We’ll find out by the end of the day.