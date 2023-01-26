Pellegrini now likely to complete the season at Frankfurt

Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini has caught the eye of Lazio and Maurizio Sarri, who has been after the player for a few weeks now, however, it appears that the 23-year-old is set to stay on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt for the rest of this season.

The big problem for all concerned is that Frankfurt would have to agree to his loan being terminated so he can then move to another club this month but that is easier said than done.

According to Tuttommercatoweb Pellegrini will be ending this football season at Eintracht Frankfurt and that suggests that the German outfit is not so keen to cut the loan agreement short despite not being impressed by the player.

That said, there are also reports that the biggest issue is Lazio themselves who are struggling to make room for the full-back.

None of this really matters, to be honest, all that matters is what is going to happen with the defender and if the report in Tuttomercatoweb is true then the decision has been made and he will be staying in the Bundesliga for the remainder of this campaign.

What we do know for sure though, is Pellegrini is almost certainly going to depart Turin at some point in the near future.,