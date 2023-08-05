It appears that Luca Pellegrini’s dream move to Lazio might finally come true after the Rome-based club initially showed no interest in signing him permanently. The left-back spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Lazio from Juventus, with the help of Maurizio Sarri, who admired and wanted to work with him.

At the end of the loan spell, Lazio decided not to take up the option to sign Pellegrini permanently, leading Juventus to bring him back to the club. Juventus has been actively searching for a new buyer, and there was recent interest from Nice in acquiring the defender’s signature. However, Pellegrini has set his sights on remaining in Serie A and has been holding out for a move to Lazio.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, the move to Lazio is now back on, and the Biancocelesti have reignited their interest in signing the left-back. It is suggested that Pellegrini could complete the transfer to Lazio in the coming days, indicating that the deal is gaining momentum.

For the young defender, a permanent move to Lazio would fulfil his desire to continue playing in the Serie A, while providing him with the opportunity to work under Sarri, who holds him in high regard.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini will be delighted about this news, but we also are happy because he is not in our plans for the next few seasons and has to leave.