Luca Pellegrini had high hopes that his move to Lazio last January would become permanent, with a predetermined fee agreed upon by both clubs at the end of the season.

Juventus had terminated his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt to facilitate his transfer to the Roman club. However, Lazio has now backtracked on their commitment and refused to pay the agreed fee, leaving Pellegrini in a state of uncertainty. He finds himself unwanted at Juventus, and despite Maurizio Sarri’s request, Lazio appears unenthusiastic about including him in their squad.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Pellegrini might soon be on the move again, as there is interest in him from Ligue 1 side Nice. They view him as a player who could excel in their system and are eager to secure his services.

Nice has offered a transfer fee of 8 million euros, which is less than what Juventus had anticipated from Lazio. However, Juventus is likely to accept the offer if no superior offer comes their way. This situation leaves Pellegrini facing the possibility of continuing his career abroad once again.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has no future at the Allianz Stadium and we need to quickly sort out his next home so we can focus on the players we need.

Because of his experience in Germany, the left-back may not want to move to Nice, but we should force him out if no offer arrives from Italian clubs.