Pellegrini’s golden chance – Can he seize the opportunity?

After two consecutive loan spells, Luca Pellegrini ended up remaining at Juventus following the end of the summer transfer market. Nonetheless, his campaign didn’t start on a high note, as Max Allegri opted to drop him from the Champions League squad.

That decision was a clear sign of where the young fullback stands in the pecking order. However, with Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro all returning late from international duty, the 22-year-old could be handed a golden chance.

Pellegrini could be in Juve’s starting lineup for the big clash against Napoli at he Stadio Maradona, and ilBianconero sheds light on the situation.

The left-back moved to Turin in the summer of 2019 in an exchange deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola joining Roma. The latter’s impressive displays for club and country suggests that the Giallorossi are the clear winners from the operation.

However, age is on Pellegrini’s side, and despite his underwhelming loan stint at Genoa last season (marred by injuries), he can still resurrect his playing career.

It’s not yet confirmed whether the former Roma and Calgiari will start against Napoli this evening, but many observers – including ilBianconero – expect the player to make his official debut for Juventus at the Maradona Stadium.

The South Americans are expected to regain their starting spots from the next fixture, but Pellegrini can prove to be a viable option for the left flank with an impressive performance against the Partenopei.