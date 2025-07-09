Gianluca Vialli has been honoured and fondly remembered by Juventus on what would have been his 61st birthday. The legendary former striker, who passed away in 2023 after a long illness, continues to be revered by fans, players and clubs alike. His passing left the football world shocked and deeply saddened, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

At Juventus, Vialli is regarded as one of the finest to have ever worn the black and white shirt. Known for his leadership and consistent performances, he made a lasting impact during his four-year spell at the club from 1992 to 1996. His time in Turin came to an end when he moved to Chelsea, where he finished his playing career and later transitioned into coaching.

A Lasting Legacy at Juventus and Beyond

Vialli holds a special place in Juventus history as the last captain to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the club. He led the Bianconeri to European glory in 1996, a moment that remains a highlight in their storied history. His influence extended beyond his playing days, with Vialli also enjoying notable stints as a manager and, later, as a member of Italy’s national team coaching staff.

Before his untimely death, he played an integral role in the Italian national team’s resurgence, providing mentorship and support during their successful Euro 2020 campaign. His passing two years ago left a significant void, but his legacy continues to inspire those who knew and admired him.

Juventus Celebrate a Life Remembered

Juventus made sure Vialli’s memory lived on with a touching tribute shared on social media to mark his birthday. In the post, they included a short video reel and a heartfelt caption.

“People will never, ever forget how you made them feel, Gianluca. On your birthday, we remember you with gratitude, pride, and infinite affection.”

Vialli’s contributions to Italian football, both as a player and as a coach, remain deeply valued. Though his life was cut short, his passion, character and brilliance will ensure he is never forgotten. Juventus, along with countless fans around the world, continue to celebrate and honour the memory of one of football’s true greats.