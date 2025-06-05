Manchester City head coach Pep Guadiola was full of praise for Juventus as he previewed the two clubs’ meeting in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The first expanded edition of the global tournament will take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13, and the draw pitted the two European giants in the same group, alongside UAE giants Al Ain and Morocco’s Wydad AC.

Juventus & Man City set to meet in FIFA Club World Cup

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The meeting will ensue in the third round of the group stage, and it will be hosted by Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Nevertheless, this won’t be the first meeting between the Bianconeri and the Cityzens this season, as they had already shared the pitch in the Champions League stage back in December.

Juventus hosted the meeting at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and prevailed by two unanswered goals, courtesy of Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic.

Pep Guardiola excited to challenge Juventus once again

Nevertheless, Guardiola notes that the Italian giants have radically changed ever since, especially after replacing Thiago Motta with Igor Tudor, but they remain a formidable opponent.

“We faced each other in Turin and we lost, but now they have changed coach, as Thiago Motta is no longer there,” said the renowned Spanish manager in his interview with beIN Sports via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“It is the most important club in Italy, maybe not in Europe, but in Italy, it is the club with the largest following and the biggest fanbase.

“Juventus is a truly incredible club in many ways and we can’t wait to play against them.”

The Premier League giants have been dethroned by Liverpool after enduring a poor campaign compared to their high standards. They were hindered by several injury issues, especially Rodri’s devastating ACL tear.