Pep Guardiola has signaled his willingness to let players leave, potentially paving the way for Juventus to sign Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman has been a target for Juventus in recent weeks as they seek to strengthen their squad in January.

Phillips has faced challenges in securing playing time at Manchester City due to the presence of several midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order.

Given Guardiola’s stance on not impeding player departures, Juventus finds themselves in a favorable position, with City unlikely to prevent Phillips from leaving. Pep’s encouragement further bolsters Juventus’s pursuit of securing the player’s signature.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Chelsea, the Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I will sell all those players who want to leave and I would even do it to Manchester United if the clubs and the player were happy. Someone will go and someone will come in his place, only the small clubs fear these moves.”

Juve FC Says

Phillips has not played many games since he moved to City and he would be a risky signing for us.

We need a player who can come into the team and deliver immediately, but it does not seem like Phillips can do this.