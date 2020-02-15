Pep Guardiola linked with Juventus again

Juventus have been linked with Pep Guardiola once again following Manchester City’s two-year ban from the Champions League.

The Premier League side have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa and fined €30m after “they were found to have seriously misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules.”

As a result, the press in Italy have inevitably returned to the rumours that surfaced last summer linking Guardiola with a switch to Turin in 2019.

Journalist Luca Momblano has reiterated what he stated last summer, insisting that he was right about City being banned from European competitions.

He also suggests that Juve have an option to sign Guardiola in June 2021, having secured some kind of ‘pre-contract’ arrangement that could see them beat the opposition to sign Pep, should he leave City at the end of the season.

Reports from Mediaset suggest that Guardiola will bide his time and await the final outcome of the situation, given that City still have recourse to appeal the ban.