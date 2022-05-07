Pep Guardiola reported to want Juventus midfield target

Manchester City will go head to head with Juventus for the signature of Frenkie de Jong after their manager asked them to sign the midfielder.

Pep Guardiola’s side will strengthen their squad again after failing at the semi-final stage of the Champions League in yet another campaign.

The Premier League champions have one of the strongest squads in Europe, but they want to add more quality players to it in the summer.

They believe De Jong is the perfect midfielder for them, but Juventus has been monitoring him for much of this campaign.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri have a similar summer plan for him, and they are keen to reunite him with Matthijs de Ligt when this season finishes.

Juve FC Says

City is a formidable competitor, and Juve will need something extra to beat them to signing a player.

Guardiola is a manager many footballers want to work with, while City has more than enough money to buy anyone.

This seems like the perfect blend. However, De Ligt can probably speak to his friend and former teammate to convince him to move to Turin.

If that happens, Juve can be confident that he would choose to join them instead of their competitor.