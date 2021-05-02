Perez’s stance on new Ramos deal could push him to Juventus

Florentino Perez is maintaining a firm stance on renewing the current deal of Sergio Ramos and that could see Juventus sign the Spanish defender.

Ramos has been one of the best defenders of his generation and he has won multiple trophies at Real Madrid.

Juve has been keen to add him to their team and his reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo could finally help the Bianconeri win the Champions League.

The defender still prioritises staying at Madrid and has recently accepted a new deal with a reduced salary.

However, he wants a two-year deal, but Todofichajes says Perez is adamant that a one-year deal on a reduced wage is what the club can offer the defender.

Perez is set to secure the free signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich and this is probably why he is confident that Ramos can leave and things will be fine at the club without the 35-year-old.

This latest development has pushed Ramos closer to the Madrid exit door and perhaps nearer to Juventus.

Having missed out on the Serie A title already, Juve is now fighting for a place in the top four.

Signing Ramos in the summer will make them a tough side to play against next season and that could help them win back the Serie A title.