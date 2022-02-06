Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic have fired Juventus into the top-four of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Verona.

The visitors started the match brightly and made sure there was going to be no debate that today’s encounter would be an exciting one.

We stayed assured however, and were looking dangerous on the counter, and it wasn’t long before Dusan Vlahovic had forced a save from Montipo.

While both sides were looking dangerous early on, it was the Old Lady who found that all-important opening goal thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s effort, lobbing the goalkeeper after Paulo Dybala had played him in behind the defence.

Verona refused to lie down and made us work hard to hold onto our lead, but our defence proved on the ball throughout.

We came out with more force in the second-half, attacking in numbers and their goalkeeper was made to work hard in goal. It took us 15 minutes from the restart to finally get that second goal, and give us more comfort against the tough Verona side.

This time it was Alvaro Morata the creator, picking the ball up on the half-way line before splitting the defence with his through-ball to the forward running Zakaria, before slotting his effort inside the far left post.

Paulo Dybala had a great chance almost immediately after our second goal to add a third for our side after controlling the ball neatly inside the opponents area, only to fail to get a good connection, allowing the keeper to mop up.

We appeared to slow things down after this action, allowing our opponents to enjoy a strong run of possession in the final 15 minutes of play, but we were not to be beaten, with our defence in top form to limit our rivals to very little shots on goal.

This was a strong performance against a very good Serie A side in Verona, and two debut goals from Zakaria and Vlahovic were just the cherries on top of the cake.

This win takes us up into the top-four after Atalanta’s loss yesterday, and we’re not too far off top of the table all of a sudden also…

Patrick