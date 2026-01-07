Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 last night to return to winning ways following their draw against Lecce in the first match of 2026. In recent weeks, Juve have shown clear improvement, which made the failure to secure victory against Lecce a surprise to many observers. This fixture, therefore, represented an important opportunity to correct that setback and quickly regain momentum.

The men in black and white are fully aware of the importance of maintaining consistent results, particularly when facing opponents outside the league’s traditional elite. Sassuolo, recently promoted back to the Italian top flight, possesses several high-quality players capable of troubling even the strongest sides. For Juventus, the challenge was not only to dominate possession but also to limit the space and opportunities available to an opponent with the technical ability to punish mistakes.

Juventus set the tone early

From the opening minutes, Juventus approached the match with authority and intensity. Their structure without the ball and fluid movement in attack prevented Sassuolo from settling into its usual rhythm. By closing down passing lanes and pressing high, Juve ensured that Sassuolo were unable to create meaningful chances, while also allowing their own attacking players to operate with confidence.

This proactive approach paid dividends as the match progressed, with Juventus controlling both tempo and territory. The players demonstrated cohesion and discipline, reflecting the steady improvement seen over recent outings. Even when the pace dropped slightly after the interval, their grip on the game never loosened.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Expert reaction highlights progress

The performance drew praise from former player Giancarlo Marocchi, who assessed the display as reported by Tuttojuve. He said, “Juventus better? Yes, because Sassuolo can lose, but they can’t let themselves be dominated like that, because usually they’re all compact at the back and try to do something up front. Instead, Juventus were perfect in the first half, even in terms of pace. In the second half, despite playing a bit slower, they always controlled the game. It’s starting to be a long run, because even in the draw against Lecce, they should have won because of created chances. Before that, they beat Bologna and Roma.”

This victory reinforces the sense that Juventus are building consistency and confidence as the season develops.