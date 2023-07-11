“Perfectly recovered” – Athletic trainer offers good tidings on Paul Pogba

At the start of pre-season, all eyes are on Paul Pogba who returned to training ahead of schedule.

The 30-year-old made his sensational return to Juventus last summer after spending six underwhelming years at Manchester United.

Nonetheless, his return to Turin began on a terrible note as he suffered a meniscus injury during the club’s United States tour last July.

The midfielder spent the vast majority of the campaign on the treatment table. He only managed to make a single start throughout the season (against Cremonese), and it ended with yet another injury.

However, famous Italian athletic trainer Domenico Celsi offers some extremely positive analysis 2018 World Cup winner’s physical condition.

The expert insists that Pogba is truly recovered based on the type of heavy load that the player is carrying out in his current training regime.

“If we want to go into detail, obviously based on what we have seen and what transpires through the contents posted by the athlete and the club, the work carried out is aimed at achieving a better balance between muscles and joints. It’s being executed with great professionalism,” said Celsi in an interview with Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“It would have been worrying to see him doing generic and carefree work such as jogging or swimming.

“Pogba showed up in great condition as portrayed by two images: you can see how he performs a Copenhagen Plank and a Press Out with rotation, two exercises that couldn’t be done if there were problems or pain in his knee.

“This means that the meniscus is perfectly recovered. But then again, the stress of the pitch and competitive matches are a different matter.”