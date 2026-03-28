Eros Ramazzotti has expressed admiration for Luciano Spalletti, praising the Juventus manager for his ability to revitalise the team since taking charge. He believes that Spalletti is a highly capable coach who can continue to improve the Old Lady and help them reach their full potential.

Before Spalletti was appointed, Ramazzotti felt that Juventus were a team in need of revival, struggling to find its identity under previous leadership. Since his arrival, the club has demonstrated that it remains one of the top sides in the league, despite occasional inconsistencies in performance.

Ramazzotti on Spalletti’s Impact

Ramazzotti spoke to Tuttomercatoweb about his long-standing acquaintance with the manager and the progress Juventus have made under his guidance. He commented:

“I’ve known Luciano since he was coaching Zenit St. Petersburg and.

“He came to my concerts in Russia. We talk every now and then. He’s performing a miracle; don’t forget how lost Juventus was in October when he arrived. The team has its own personality now, but there’s still a long way to go.”

His remarks underline the significant changes Spalletti has implemented, both tactically and in terms of team morale. Ramazzotti highlighted that the squad now exhibits a clearer identity and sense of cohesion, reflecting the manager’s influence.

Future Prospects for Juventus

Spalletti has already demonstrated that he is a manager who can be trusted to guide Juventus effectively, and Ramazzotti is confident in his continued success. His leadership is expected to be central to the club’s ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Juventus themselves appear reassured by their managerial appointment, with the club fully backing Spalletti as he seeks to maintain and build upon the progress achieved so far. With the right support and continued development, both Ramazzotti and the club believe that Spalletti can steer Juventus to further accomplishments in the current season and beyond.