Perin and Bernardeschi get the highest ratings in Juventus-Fiorentina clash

On Wednesday night, Juventus booked a meeting against Inter in the final of the Coppa Italia after pushing past Fiorentina in the Semi Finals.

The Bianconeri had won the first leg away from home with a single goal, but managed to score another two at the Allianz Stadium thanks to Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo, all while maintaining a clean sheet.

Max Allegri’s men remained composed at the back, and harassed their desperate opponents with a flurry of counter attacks from start to finish.

However, the Tuscans could have reignited the double-header if it wasn’t for Mattia Perin’s incredible reaction saves. The backup goalkeeper was in fine form, safely guiding his side towards the finish-line.

Therefore, the major Italian news outlets recognized the custodian as one of the best performers of the night. Bernardeschi, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot and Leonardo Bonucci also received high grades.

Here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 7

De Sciglio 6

Bonucci 7

De Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Danilo 7

Zakaria 6.5

Rabiot 7

Bernardeschi 7

Morata 6

Vlahovic 6

Dybala 6

Cuadrado 6.5

Tuttosport

Perin 7

De Sciglio 5.5

Bonucci 6.5

De Ligt 6

Alex Sandro 6

Danilo 7

Zakaria 7

Rabiot 6.5

Bernardeschi 7

Morata 5.5

Vlahovic 6.5

Dybala 6

Cuadrado 6.5

Il Corriere dello Sport

Perin 7

De Sciglio 5

Bonucci 6.5

De Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Danilo 7

Zakaria 7

Rabiot 6.5

Bernardeschi 7

Morata 6

Vlahovic 6.5

Dybala 6

Cuadrado 6.5

Calciomercato.com

Perin 7

De Sciglio 5.5

Bonucci 6

De Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Danilo 7

Zakaria 6.5

Rabiot 6

Bernardeschi 7

Morata 5.5

Vlahovic 5.5

Dybala 6

Cuadrado 6.5

ilBianconero.com

Perin 7

De Sciglio 6

Bonucci 7

De Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 5.5

Danilo 6.5

Zakaria 6.5

Rabiot 7

Bernardeschi 6.5

Morata 6

Vlahovic 6

Dybala 5.5

Cuadrado 6.5