Perin confirms Juventus is working on a new game system

Juventus has just finished their tour of the United States, and it was the perfect time to prepare well for the new season.

The Bianconeri faced Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid in matches in the US and will now return to Italy.

Their last game was in the early hours of this morning, and they faced Madrid.

It ended in a 2-0 defeat for Max Allegri’s men, but they learnt a lot from the tour.

They would now look to use that lesson and improve on their performance this season.

Mattia Perin was in fine form in that game, and he will hope to play some role in the campaign.

He told reporters after the game that they are working on a new system, suggesting that they might play differently in this campaign.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We are working well, absorbing a new game system. I have seen a great availability on the part of everyone. The group grows, it takes time and games like these are fundamental, because friendlies no longer exist; in front of great opponents like Real you always want to win.”

Juve FC Says

With the new players that have joined our squad, we need to work on new systems that will make them thrive.

Allegri will hope his players can master it early enough and start the season well.