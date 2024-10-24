Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is thrilled to extend his collaboration with the club until June 2027, expressing his delight with a post on social media.

The 31-year-old initially joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018, coming in as a replacement for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon. However, the iconic goalkeeper returned a year later, which pushed Perin back to his original club Genoa on loan. He then rejoined the ranks in 2021 following Buffon’s second exit, resuming his role as Wojciech Szczesny’s understudy.

This summer, Michele De Gregorio has inherited the starting gloves from the Pole, but Thiago Motta has been giving Perin some playing time despite being a back-up, and the latter has been repaying his trust with astounding displays between the sticks.

With Di Gregorio serving a one-match ban, Perin started the Champions League contest against Stuttgart, and although it culminated in the Old Lady’s first defeat of the season, the experienced shot-stopper was absolutely sensational, pulling off a series of jaw-dropping saves to keep the Italians in the contest for as long as possible.

On the following day, the former Genoa man penned a new deal, thus extending his contract (which was set to expire at the end of the season) until June 2027.

Perin revealed his great joy with a post on social media, thanking the club directors for their trust.

“We all wanted this badly. Thank you, Juventus!” posted the Italian custodian on his Instagram account.

“I would also like to thank all the Juventus supporters out there, my family, my agency, World Soccer Agency, and all of those who help me every day to be a better man. Today is a very important day for me, let’s move forward. Together!”

This season, Perin has made two appearances in the Champions League, and another two in Serie A, registering a couple of clean sheets in the process.