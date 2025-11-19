Mattia Perin has opened up about overcoming mental health struggles while continuing in his role as second choice at Juventus. Although he does not start regularly, the Bianconeri goalkeeper remains widely regarded as one of the finest in Italian football and has consistently performed well when called upon. Despite his position as a backup, he continues to attract interest from clubs wishing to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. Juventus have so far rejected these approaches, reflecting the high regard in which he is held and the trust placed in him by the club.

Managing Mental Pressure

Away from the pitch, professional footballers often face challenges that can affect their mental well-being, particularly when they are not performing or playing as frequently as they would like. Perin is an example of a player who has worked diligently to ensure the team can rely on him whenever required. His openness about dealing with mental struggles provides insight into the pressures faced by athletes, especially those who must balance personal expectations with public scrutiny.

Perin discussed his approach to criticism and social media, as quoted by Calciomercato: “When you know yourself like this, any criticism can be feedback. I know when I have great matches or when I make mistakes. On social media, before, when I played well, I posted a photo and if I made a mistake, I did not. Then I realised that the comments did not affect me anymore. What I want to say is that this has given me freedom, I am free from external conditioning. I often find myself with younger teammates who are perhaps down after the comments and criticism from the press: I always try to make them understand this.”

Mattia Perin (Getty Images)

Supporting Teammates and Maintaining Perspective

Perin’s comments highlight his ability to detach from external pressures while maintaining focus on his role within the team. By reframing criticism as feedback rather than personal attacks, he has gained a sense of freedom that enhances both his performance and mental well-being. Additionally, his willingness to guide younger teammates shows leadership beyond the field, as he encourages them to maintain perspective and not be weighed down by criticism or negative commentary.

His reflections emphasise that mental resilience is as important as technical skill in professional football. By acknowledging the psychological challenges of the sport and developing strategies to manage them, Perin demonstrates how players can balance ambition, personal well-being, and professional responsibility, ensuring they remain reliable and effective for their team.