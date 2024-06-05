Mattia Perin looked back on his early experience at Genoa as well as his current stint at Juventus, while heaping praise on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 31-year-old made his bones at the Luigi Ferraris before joining the Bianconeri in 2018 as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian then returned to Genoa for an 18-month spell following Gigi’s return in 2019, but has now established himself as one of the locker-room leaders at Juventus, despite playing second-fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny.

Perin made a name for himself as a promising young goalkeeper with the Grifone, but reveals it wasn’t always easy under the tough regime of Gian Piero Gasperini.

“I did my first training sessions with the first team, alongside the likes of Milito and Thiago Motta,” said the Juventus custodian in an interview with Akos Podcast via JuventusNews24.

“Liverani was sacked and Gasperini arrived, from what I know he said: ‘the first mistake he makes I’ll put him out’.

“But I had a wonderful campaign and was called up for the World Cup in Brazil.

“Gasperini is very tough, but the results you see on the pitch make you tolerate his character. We always had a good rapport. He took me under his wing and gave me trust.”

Perin also revealed what his early days at Juventus were like, especially with Ronaldo around.

“When I arrived at training, Chiellini, Bonucci, Khedira, and Mandzukic were in the gym working before the session. And if you see these champions doing it, you follow suit.”

“Ronaldo is an exemplary professional, a source of inspiration. He worked really hard and was always competitive in training. It’s incredible after everything he had achieved.

“I remember that when he saw someone eating the way he didn’t think was right, he would make fun of him.”

Finally, the goalkeeper left the door open for other experiences in the future, but in the meantime, he’s happy to play for Juventus after embracing the club’s culture.

“I am someone who lives in the present, maybe next year I will say that I want to play with more continuity. To date, the biggest incentive is playing for this shirt, at one of the strongest teams in the world.

“Every match is important. When you arrive at Juve you embrace the culture and history of the club to become an integral part of it.

“When I first joined I tried to get to know the history of this club as best as I could and it gets into your gut, one of the few still family-run, an energy in this club that makes you love Juventus.”